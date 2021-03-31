Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

