Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ISTR opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Investar has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

