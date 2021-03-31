Piper Sandler Comments on NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCS Multistage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $24.45 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

