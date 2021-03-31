Piper Sandler Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.12.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.