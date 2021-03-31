Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96,158.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $981,439.40 and approximately $96,158.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

