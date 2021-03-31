Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,460 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

