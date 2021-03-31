Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.
PII opened at $135.55 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 410.76 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
See Also: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.