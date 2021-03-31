Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

PII opened at $135.55 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 410.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

