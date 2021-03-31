PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 38,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,338,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

