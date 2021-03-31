Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $553.93

Polypipe Group plc (LON:PLP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.93 ($7.24) and traded as low as GBX 537.29 ($7.02). Polypipe Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12), with a volume of 273,435 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Polypipe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 553.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 514.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

