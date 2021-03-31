Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

POAHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POAHY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 825,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

