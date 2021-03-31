Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PW stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,906. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

In related news, CAO Susan Hollander purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgil E. Wenger purchased 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 91,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

