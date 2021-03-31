Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

