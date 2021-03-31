PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG opened at $152.79 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

