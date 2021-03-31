Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PMOIY. Investec lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,959. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.