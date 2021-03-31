Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 848 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.