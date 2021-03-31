Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.12.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $726.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $740.94 and its 200-day moving average is $744.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

