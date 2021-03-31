Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 36,883 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.10% of WSFS Financial worth $160,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

