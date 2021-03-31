Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0996

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,674,215 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.