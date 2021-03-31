Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.