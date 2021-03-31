Professional Planning Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,302,000 after purchasing an additional 878,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,737,000 after purchasing an additional 606,915 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. 71,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.72 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

