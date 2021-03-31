Professional Planning Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.64. 41,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 279.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

