Professional Planning Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $623.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

