Professional Planning Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

IJK stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

