Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Progenity stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). As a group, analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progenity by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

