ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Holdings Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,485 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 125,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,808,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.