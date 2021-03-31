Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PLX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 20,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,324. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

