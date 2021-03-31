Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,173 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

GOCO opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

