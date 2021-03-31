Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $353,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE:BLD opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

