Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

