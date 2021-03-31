Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $947.05 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,397,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

