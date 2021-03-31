PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 216.4% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $212,397.79 and $545.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

