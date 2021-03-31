PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. 36,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

