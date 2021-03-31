PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.
Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. 36,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.
In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About PVH
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.
