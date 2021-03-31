Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $191.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.