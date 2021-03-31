Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $125.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

