Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Issued By Northcoast Research

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SIG opened at $58.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 428,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

