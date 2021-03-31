Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Professional Holding Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Professional in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional by 270.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Professional during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Professional by 232.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

