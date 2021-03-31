Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Raised by Analyst

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.46).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inozyme Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $18.33 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

