Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Cap of $69.52 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.52 million and approximately $908.02 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 490,368.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00062107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00323135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.00812117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00082618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031174 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

