Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.37 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

NASDAQ QIWI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

