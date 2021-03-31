Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.37 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%.

QIWI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 439,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

