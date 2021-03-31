QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $27.25 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and $1.54 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 619,521.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

