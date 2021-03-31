QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 138,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

