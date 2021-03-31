Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

