Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 27%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price shot up 27% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 3,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.12.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

