Rachel Downey Purchases 410 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

Shares of BKG stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,439 ($58.00). 594,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,344.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,428.17. The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,293 ($43.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,235.22 ($68.40).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.