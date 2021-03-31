Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.69% from the stock’s current price.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

RDUS stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

