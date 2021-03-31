Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

