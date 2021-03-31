Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,247 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

MNP opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

