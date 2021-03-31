Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

