Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

